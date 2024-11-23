New Release Dethrones Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 From Top of Steam

A new release on Steam this week has finally dethroned Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which has had a chokehold on the Steam charts since its release. How long the game will manage to hold onto the number one spot, remains to be seen. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 remains in the second spot, lurking, but for now there is a new king on the Steam throne.

Those not paying attention to the Steam charts, right now the #6 game is a new indie RPG called Atlyss that released yesterday. Above this in fifth and fourth, respectively, are Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Farming Simulator 2024. And then third is Path of Exile 2, which isn’t even out yet. Of course, this is filtering out free games, otherwise Counter-Strike 2, Throne and Liberty, and Call of Duty: Warzone would be in the equation, though still not above Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or the new #1 game.

For those that don’t know, the #1 game on Steam right now is Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the fourth Stalker game and the first in 15 years. Suffice to say, fans of the series have been waiting a very long time for this new game, which may explain why its at top of the Steam charts.

We don’t have exact figures for how many copies it has sold on Steam, but we know it sold one million copies across PC and Xbox Series X|S in its first 24 hours. Meanwhile, its peak concurrent users on Steam so far has been 119,039, a very strong return for the game.

While many have returned to the series to play the new installment, not everyone is ecstatic with the product that awaits them after a $60 purchase. Right now, the game only has a “Mostly Positive” rating on Steam thanks to only 79 percent of 25,249 ratings being positive. That said, the negative reviews are almost all exclusively about performance and technical issues, which thankfully can be fixed. To this end, we expect this rating to trend upwards over time.

Those who decide to check out Stalker 2 on Steam should expect to sink at least 40 hours into the game to complete it. As for Steam Deck support, the game’s Steam listing currently lists it as “Unsupported.”

“Chornobyl Exclusion Zone has changed dramatically after the second massive explosion in year 2006,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Violent mutants, deadly anomalies, and warring factions have made the Zone a very tough place to survive. It turned out that the center of the Zone hides the source of incredible power. Nevertheless, artifacts of unbelievable value attracted many people called S.T.A.L.K.E.R.s, who entered the Zone for their own risk striving to make a fortune out of it or even to find the Truth concealed in the Heart of Chornobyl.”

