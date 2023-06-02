Steam Makes Award-Winning Game 100% Free

Steam users can currently nab an award-winning game for free, no strings attached. The game in question is unfortunately not verified on Steam Deck, but it as "playable," which means it can be played on the machine but it may not run as intended. And this deal is available until July 1. In other words, for the entire month of June the award-winning game can be downloaded for free, saving you $20 in the process. As for what the mystery game is, it's Tell Me Why from Xbox, who acted as publisher, and developer Dontnod Entertainment, the studio best known for the Life Is Strange series. An Xbox One console exclusive, Tell Me Why debuted back in 2020. That said, this is the first time the game has been free to download in its three years of existence.

"Tell Me Why is the latest narrative adventure game from Dontnod Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise, Life is Strange. In this intimate mystery, reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the memories of their loving but troubled childhood. Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes and gripping choices," reads an official blurb about the game.

The game's official pitch continues: "As you conjure up memories of the past, your choices will affect the twins' relationship, determine the strength of their bond, and shape the course of their lives."

Is Tell Me Why any good? Depends who you ask. On Steam, the game boasts a "Very Positive" user review rating, with 84 percent of over 9,000 user reviews rating the game positively. On Metacritic, the game boasts scores a bit below this mark, with game's PC version, specifically, garnering a 75 on Metacritic.

Despite a mixed critical reception, and a somewhat mixed consumer reception, the game garnered a few rewards in the build up to its release and after it. Most notably, it won "Game for Impact" at The Game Awards in 2020. The same year it also won the "Best Microsoft Game" at the Best of Gamescom Awards.