Steam Deal Gives You $35 Worth of Games for $0.99

Steam's got all kinds of games on sale right now as well as temporarily free Steam games to play for the weekend, but if you're looking for third-party deals, too, there's one going on right now that'll net you two different games for a fraction of the cost that you'd normally pay for them. Fanatical, the site that sells keys for PC games which are more often than not redeemable on Steam, is currently running a limited-time deal that offers two different sandbox-style games called I Am Fish and Just Die Already for just $0.99 which is a pretty steep discount from the $34.98 that you'd normally pay when getting both of the games at the same time.

The Fanatical deal is one of the Double Pack offers that the site runs every now and then where you pay one price for two games that typically have some sort of connection to one another. In this case, both games employ similar kinds of wacky antics that the publisher of Just Die Already and I Am Fish, Curve Games, gravitates forward. They're made by different developers with the former developed by DoubleMoose Games and the latter by Bossa Studios, but they both came out in 2021, so they're relatively new compared to other simulation and sandbox games.

As mentioned previously, both of the games are redeemable via Steam as opposed to them being on something like the Epic Games Store or split between launchers like free Prime Gaming games sometimes are, so those who like to keep their game libraries tidy can continue to do so if you prefer Steam. More info on each of the games can be found below, but know that this particular Fanatical deal on the Steam games ends on Sunday.

I Am Fish

"In I Am Fish, you'll experience a charming, physics-based adventure that stars four intrepid fish friends who have been forcibly separated from their home and dropped in a pet shop fish tank. Experience their crazy adventure through Barnardshire — the smallest country in England — as they swim, fly, roll, and chomp their way back to the ocean!"

Just Die Already

"You are an old retired person in a near future where people aren't having any children. There isn't anyone to pay for pensions due to those ungrateful millennials who prefer playing video games instead of doing actual work. With no one to cover your living costs, you – just like all other old people in this world – have no other choice but to survive on your own."