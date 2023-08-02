Steam Deck Update Improves Library Performance, Features

If you've got a Steam Deck, there's a good chance you've got a sizeable library of Steam Games to go along with it. And the more Steam Games you have in your Steam Deck library, you run the risk of encountering performance issues when navigating your games, especially if you're organizing those games via the Steam Deck's collections features to categorize them accordingly. For those who might've been running into that kind of issue, the handheld Steam machine's newest update has improved the performance of library collections while also adding some new sorting features, too.

The patch notes for the latest Steam Deck update consist mostly of fixes and general improvements apart from the new sorting option. This new option allows players to sort their games by the date that the games were added to the Steam Deck library, so if you've got so many games that you don't know what you got when, you'll be able to see a chronological order of your Steam Deck games. The patch notes detailing that change and more can be seen below:

General

Improved library performance for users with large numbers of collections.

Fixed a hitch that some players with large libraries might encounter every 15 minutes while playing a game.

Fixed presentation and localization of items in the Special Offers section.

Fixed notifications for achievements not firing when offline.

Fixed a case where the wrong FPS limit could be applied on startup.

Fixed a case where the controller input thread could operate at normal instead of high scheduling priority.

Fixed styling on the login error screen and made the retry button accessible to the gamepad.

Library

Added the ability to sort by date added to library to shelves and game grids.

Steam Input

Added the ability to copy and paste mappings when setting up controller inputs.

Improved navigation in the configurator when navigating from the Preview screen. Repeatedly going to Preview then an input will no longer build up loops in the back stack and you can now go back with a single B button press if you've not interacted with the left column.

Fixed some cases where navigation changes from the previous beta could result in a blank page in the configurator.

Fixed changing effects on PS4 and PS5 controllers when Steam Input is not enabled.

Desktop Mode

Added In-Game setting to allow enabling or disabling display scaling in the overlay.

Changed behavior of overlay tabbed browser to clear all tabs when the close button is clicked and added a minimize button to hide the browser as the close button previously did.

Fixed wallet balance not updating in title bar when balance hits zero.

Fixed incorrect display of "Notify me about additions or changes to my games..." setting in interface settings if it had never been changed before.

Fixed a case where the UI would show the wrong image when switching between small mode and normal mode.

Fixed main client window taking focus from other Steam windows when navigation menus are hovered.

Developer console