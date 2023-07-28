5-Game Steam Bundle Saves You $137

A new Steam bundle featuring five games that would normally cost you $143.95 if you were to purchase each individual game, at full asking price, is only $6.66. The bundle is called the Hellfire Bundle 2, and it's available via Fanatical, a video game retailer that is officially authorized to sell game keys, or in this case, Steam keys. As you could gauge by the bundle name and price point, the games in question, some of which support the Steam Deck, are horror games or at least have horror elements.

Of the five games available via the bundle, two of them are particularly notable. The one is the very popular survival sim, Frostpunk, which is "playable," but not "verified" on Steam Deck. The second game is verified on Steam Deck though, and that's the Resident Evil-inspired survival-horror game, Daymare: 1998. Below, you can find a trailer for each of these games, plus the other three as well. In addition to this, you can also read more about each, courtesy of the game's official description on Steam.

Daymare 1998:

About: "Daymare: 1998 is a third-person survival horror game that recreates the mood of iconic titles from the '90s, with a fresh storyline. An incident that turns a small town into a deadly zone, three characters to play with and little time to find the truth, before its mutated citizens abruptly end your mission."

Frostpunk:

About: "Frostpunk is the first society survival game. As the ruler of the last city on Earth, it is your duty to manage both its citizens and infrastructure. What decisions will you make to ensure your society's survival? What will you do when pushed to breaking point? Who will you become in the process?"

Home Sweet Home EP2

About: "Terror and mystery meet in Home Sweet Home Sweet Home Episode 2, the sequel to last year's cult-hit first-person horror game, Home Sweet Home. Immerse yourself in a world where evil hides behind every corner, in a world inspired by Thai folklore and mythology."

Deathtrap:

About: "Deathtrap is a Tower Defense game with strong action-RPG elements, a game of vicious tricks, killing machines, rotating blades and splattering blood. Beyond the veil of this world, there is a chain of strongholds that were once built to keep the horrors of the void at bay. And now the monsters are returning from the depths to conquer and kill: only you can stop the monsters before they break through to the everyday world. Choose your hero and defend the silent forts: use, rebuild and improve those ancient traps and magical machines."

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut:

About: "Embark on an adventure in a gothic-noir world, where mad science threatens the peace between monsters and mortals. The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut is definitive edition of the trilogy with six playable classes and a new endgame mode with a huge variety of open missions!"

How long this bundle is going to be available via Fanatical is impossible to say. There is no timer on the offer, but rather the offer is limited to supplies. Right now, the bundle is still available, but by the time you're reading this. It's unclear how many codes Fanatical is carrying, so it's unclear how quickly the bundle will sell out.