New PlayStation PC Game Is Already Steam Deck Verified

PlayStation's latest release on PC has already become Steam Deck verified the same week of its arrival. In recent years, PlayStation has made a much more concentrated effort to port its first-party titles to PC. Some of the publisher's past releases have included Days Gone, God of War, The Last of Us Part 1, and Marvel's Spider-Man, to name a few. When any of these games have landed on Steam, though, they often haven't been compatible with Valve's handheld PC platform right away. Fortunately, that isn't the case with the newest title that is now available to play.

As of this week, Insomniac Games and PlayStation have launched Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PC. Originally released back in 2021 on PS5, Rift Apart is the latest entry in the long-running Ratchet & Clank series that first began on PS2. It also happens to be the third game that Insomniac has brought to PC as Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales hit the platform last year. Best of all with Rift Apart, though, is that Insomniac has already ensured that the game is "Steam Deck Verified", which means its natively compatible with the hardware and can be freely played without issues.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is Steam Deck Verified! ✅ — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 25, 2023

Although it's great to see that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is playable on Steam Deck right now, it seems likely that the action-adventure game doesn't run as well when compared to its PS5 version. Notably, Rift Apart is one of only a handful of games from Sony that are outright exclusive to PS5 and have been designed with that hardware in mind. As such, the Steam Deck likely isn't the absolute best place to experience Ratchet and Clank's latest adventure, but the handheld should at least be able to run the game in a more-than-adequate manner.

