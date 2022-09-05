Steam Games Set New Milestone on Steam Deck

Steam Deck manufacturer Valve has revealed that its handheld PC platform has reached a major new milestone with games that are playable via Steam. Since first releasing the Steam Deck earlier this year, Valve has been hard at work to ensure that a vast number of titles on Steam are accessible on the platform. And while that library has continued to expand at a steady rate, Valve has now announced that it has surpassed a notable total that should make it that much more enticing to future Steam Deck purchasers.

Announced on social media recently, Valve confirmed that over 5,000 games in total that are available on Steam can now be played on Steam Deck. Throughout 2022, Valve has slowly been adding a number of games to its "Deck Verified" library to ensure that titles on the handheld platform are easily accessible. And while not every game on Steam plays perfectly on the Steam Deck, many of the year's biggest releases on PC (God of War, Elden Ring, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Stray) have all been Verified for the hardware at the time of their launch.

Oh hey, another big milestone – we just passed 5,000 tested Verified and Playable titles on Steam Deck! Plenty more to go (so many games on Steam), but just wanted to take a moment to celebrate! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/el7iBWdEo8 — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) August 30, 2022

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see just how expansive the library of playable games on Steam Deck becomes. While it stands to reason that a vast number of new titles will be Verified for Steam Deck the moment they are released, it remains to be seen how many of the thousands of older games that are on Steam end up becoming accessible in the long haul. Based on how Valve has supported the Steam Deck so far, it stands to reason that this library of playable games will only continue to grow at a steady rate in the weeks and months ahead. By the end of 2022, we should expect to see hundreds or thousands of additional games joining the Steam Deck Verified list.

Do you happen to own a Steam Deck for yourself yet? And how do you feel about Valve's support of the platform based on what we have seen so far? Let me know either down in the comments or be sure to reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.