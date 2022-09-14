Steam Getting Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG

An RPG from publisher Square Enix that only launched a couple of months back exclusively for Nintendo Switch is now coming to PC via Steam. That game in question happens to be Triangle Strategy, which is a tactical RPG that released earlier this spring. And while Triangle Strategy has already been relatively popular on Switch, its arrival on PC is set to come about in under a month.

Announced by Square Enix to coincide with this week's Nintendo Direct presentation, it was confirmed that Triangle Strategy will be coming to PC through Steam next month on October 13th. This marks the first platform outside of Switch that Triangle Strategy has come to, which makes its launch on PC quite notable. Currently, pre-orders for Triangle Strategy on Steam have already gone live with the game being available for 10% off of its normal price during this pre-purchasing phase. Additionally, a Deluxe Edition of the game is also available and can be bought with this 10% pre-order discount as well.

You can also purchase both Triangle Strategy Deluxe Edition and Various Daylife on Steam as a bundle with 29% off.

In a general sense, it's not too surprising to see that Triangle Strategy is now coming to Steam given how Square Enix has handled some of its previous releases. Back in 2018, Square released the RPG Octopath Traveler exclusively on Nintendo Switch before later bringing the game to Steam in 2019. In that instance, Square also later ported Octopath Traveler to Xbox in 2021. While it remains to be seen if Triangle Strategy also comes to Xbox (or other platforms), history tells us that this could very much be possible.

If you'd like to learn more about Triangle Strategy, you can check out an official description of the game attached down below. Conversely, you can also read our review of the Nintendo Switch iteration of the title right here.

"Triangle Strategy takes place on the continent of Norzelia, where players will determine the fate of three powerful kingdoms embroiled in conflict, Glenbrook, Aesfrost, and Hyzante. Set 30 years after the 'Saltiron War,' players will guide protagonist Serenoa Wolffort and his faithful companions, childhood friend Prince Roland, fiancée Princess Frederica Aesfrost, and the steward of House Wolffort Benedict, as they attempt to navigate their way through this new conflict."