New Nintendo Direct Announced for September 2022

After weeks of rumors, leaks, and speculation, Nintendo has today finally confirmed that its next Direct presentation will be held within the coming day. After forgoing a major event in June (which is when it usually holds its biggest presentation of the year), Nintendo fans have been incredibly eager to see when the Japanese company would look to hold its next substantial presentation. And while the remainder of 2022 already looks bright for Nintendo Switch owners, it looks like Nintendo has some additional surprises left in store for this holiday season.

Revealed on social media, Nintendo announced that its next Direct will officially take place on Tuesday, September 13th. The broadcast itself will be happening a bit earlier in the day than normal and will kick off at 10:00 AM ET/7:00 AM PT. Per usual, the Direct will be viewable through streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. Furthermore, Nintendo has also said that the Direct will last about 40 minutes in total, which means that there should be quite a bit to show off.

Tune in at 7 a.m. PT tomorrow, 9/13, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter.



Watch it here 🎥:https://t.co/CqYDjy0iHo pic.twitter.com/xIplXiSvkO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2022

When it comes to what will be actually revealed during this Direct, Nintendo hasn't yet mentioned any games specifically. Instead, it has only stated that the presentation will be "mostly focused" on games that are set to launch on Nintendo Switch this coming winter. Based on what we currently know is coming to Switch, this means that we could see more of titles like Bayonetta 3, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

In addition to these games, it has also been heavily reported that Nintendo will have news to share regarding some Switch projects that have been in the rumor mill for quite some time. Specifically, a remaster of Metroid Prime seems likely to make an appearance alongside new ports for The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and potentially Twilight Princess. We've also heard that Nintendo could opt to share more details about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 at this Direct as well. In short, it seems like Nintendo might be sitting on a lot of major announcements that will come about during this broadcast.

Are you going to be watching this new Nintendo Direct for yourself tomorrow? And what announcements are you expecting to see made from Nintendo? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.