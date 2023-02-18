Steam Sale Makes a Bunch of Games Just $1

A new Steam sale courtesy of Fanatical is giving a bunch of games and a collection of games away for just $1. The promotional sale is aptly called the Dollar Collections sale, featuring "Bundles, Packs, and More." That said, the sale is only available for a limited time, and each specific deal only while stocks last. In other words, by the time you're reading this, the sale may no longer be as robust as it is right now or even still available.

"Get your hands on a massive selection of awesome bundles, packs, special editions and more, all for a dollar each," reads an official blrub about the sale. "Pack your cart full with a huge collection of gaming bundle goodness, including the Kingdom Wars Triple Pack, Commandos Collection, Sudden Strike Trilogy, Anomaly Complete Pack, Little Dew 1 & Little Dew 2+ Pack, POSTAL Paradise Pack... Available for a limited time only, while stocks last."

As you can see, the deals featured aren't for the greatest, biggest, and newest games on Steam. They are for smaller indie games. That said, if any $1 for any of the games or bundles above interests you, or if you're interested in checking out the rest of sale, click here. Since the deal went live, some games and bundles have already sold out, so be sure to check out the sale sooner rather than later and pull the trigger if anything interests you sooner rather than later.

For those that don't know: Fanatical is a verified third-party seller. It's not affiliated with Steam, but is able to provide Steam codes. Presumably, because it acquires keys from publishers and developers en masse, it's able to offer some absurdly low prices for games. It runs promotional sales like this quite often.

