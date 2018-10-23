Halloween, Fall, and Winter Steam Sale Dates Leaked

Another day, another leak, and for those PC gamers out there that are a sucker for a good Steam sale, look no further because apparently the rest of the year has already been leaked thanks to the good ‘ol Internet.

According to a report from Kotaku, it was a developer that leaked the Winter and Fall sale dates with the first run beginning on November 21st at 9:55 AM PT until November 27th at 10:05 AM. The leak continues stating that the Winter sale will kick off on December 20th and will run until January 3rd – just in time to spend that holiday cash and put those gift cards to good use.

Fast forward to our trusty friend Reddit where a tweet was spotted taking the embargo terms very, very literally:

It does not say I’m not allowed to post it on twitter. It only says about Steam Community & my own sites… 😉😉 pic.twitter.com/xfvNkexECP — Skr Skr GVNG (@SkrSkrGVNG) October 23, 2018

The above tweet backs up the Winter and Fall times, while also adding on the Halloween sale starting on October 29th at 10 AM PT running until November 1st until the same time. Though, it is important to note that this sort of leak is very deliberate and will most likely result in a hefty ban so please don’t take this route yourself in the future – unless you don’t care about a ban, in which case – there’s that.

The dates in the above leaks are pretty close to sales in the past and with screenshots on multiple accounts, it is very likely that this is the end-all-be-all date. That being said, just like everything else without the company’s official reveal, take everything with a grain of salt.

With so many incredible games that have yet to come, and quite a few that made a huge impact earlier this year, what sort of titles are you hoping to score some big savings on? Are you looking for an epic haul or searching more for a gift for others? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us all of your PC gaming hopes and dreams!