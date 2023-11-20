Steam Black Friday Sale Decimates Prices On AAA Games
One of the best Steam deals of 2023 is happening right now at Fanatical.
If you're looking for PC gaming deals for Black Friday 2023, Fanatical has you covered with deals that go as far as 88% off on AAA and indie games throughout the month of November. In addition to mainline deals, there will also be flash sales on games that will only last for 24-hours. You can shop Fanatical's entire Black Friday sale right here, but you'll want to check out the details below. We've highlighted some of the top deals that are available now, and followed that up with a list of the 24-hour flash sales that are expected in the coming days.
Fanatical Black Friday 2023 Top PC Gaming Deals
- Fanatical Birthday Mystery Bundle - up to 20 games for $13.49 or less
- Starfield Premium Edition – 20%
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe – 82%
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition – 75%
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – 87%
- Neon White – 42%
- Outer Wilds – 54%
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition – 79%
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – 71%
- Hi-Fi Rush – 37%
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Imperial Edition – 35%
- Space Engineers – 50%
- Guilty Gear -Strive- – 50%
- Jackbox Party Pack 10 – 20%
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Castellan Champion Edition – 57%
- F1 Manager 2023 Deluxe Edition – 59%
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 – Deluxe Edition – 74%
- Layers of Fear – 42%
- Sifu – Deluxe Edition – 50%
Fanatical Black Friday 2023 24-Hour Flash Sale Schedule (subject to change)
November 20th:
- We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie – 58%
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Necrom – 58%
- Batman: Arkham Collection – 88%
- Sniper Elite 4 Deluxe Edition – 94%
November 21st:
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered – 49%
- Hi-Fi Rush Deluxe Edition – 41%
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series – 79%
- Dead Island Definitive Collection – 91%
November 22nd:
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla – Complete Edition – 79%
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition – 79%
- ONE PIECE ODYSSEY – Deluxe Edition – 67%
- Evil Genius 2 – 88%
November 23rd:
- Digimon Survive – 73%
- UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection – 49%
- Star Wars Collection – 81%
- Iron Harvest – 85%
November 24th:
- God of War – 49%
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition – 83%
- Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition – 42%
- Skyrim Anniversary Edition – 72%
November 25th:
- SONIC SUPERSTARS Digital Deluxe Edition featuring LEGO® – 40%
- ENDLESS™ Dungeon – 30%
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition – 72%
- Combat Mission: Battle for Normandy – 45%
November 26th:
- Persona 5 Royal – 48%
- Trepang2 – 46%
- Far Cry 6 – Game of the Year Edition – 74%
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – 70%
November 27th:
- Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe – 76%
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Edition Y8 – 62%
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – 59%
- SuchArt: Genius Artist Simulator – 80%
November 28th:
- Hell Let Loose – 47%
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Obsidian Edition – 82%
- The Wild Eight – $1 / 96%
- King's Bounty II – 92%