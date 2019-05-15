Steam Summer Sale Dates Leaked

The Steam Summer Sale is approaching to take the hard-earned money of many gamers once more, and since we are roughly a month away from the yearly event, there is one thing that has become somewhat of a tradition over the years that needed to happen. Luckily, the day is finally upon us and the dates for this year’s Steam Summer Sale have leaked. Considering this happens on pretty much a yearly basis, it should come as no surprise that the dates have leaked. It also wouldn’t be surprising if the leak turns out to be a fake.

Before we even get into it, it is always worth point out that this is a leak and that it is important to keep the salt handy. That said, the Steam Database account on Twitter shared their findings from a Chinese Steam community page. They also mentioned that they had confirmed the leak with “multiple sources,” but they did not provide who these sources are. According to the leak, this year’s Steam Summer Sale will kick off on June 25th at 10 a.m. PST and run for two weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

🕶 Steam Summer Sale 2019 date leaked as per tradition, it will begin on June 25, 2019 at 10AM PST and will last for two weeks. via SteamCN and confirmed by multiple sources.#Steam #SteamSummerSale #SteamSale #SteamDealshttps://t.co/hqW4V5S2uE — Steam Database (@SteamDB) May 15, 2019

Considering the past few Steam Summer Sales have begun between June 21st and 23rd, it is not entirely out of the realm of possibility that this year’s will begin on the 25th. If this is indeed when it starts, we can surely expect more trading cards and various activities to do around Steam, but there is one thing about this year that might make things interesting – the Epic Games Store.

Now that Epic has brought about their own storefront, along with their own sale that kicks off soon, it will be mighty interesting to see what Steam has planned to ensure gamers are hanging out with them during the Summer Sale. Either way, prepare the wallets – Gabe is coming for the money.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe the leak is valid and we can expect the Steam Summer Sale to begin on June 25th? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, GameSpot.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!