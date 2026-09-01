Steam Users Can Play a Highly Anticipated Open-World Survival Game Early for a Limited Time

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: 2026 is a huge year for survival games. Several hit Early Access titles are finally launching in full 1.0 form, including Valheim and Enshrouded. Others, like Once Human, have finally made the jump from PC to console, expanding their potential reach. On top of that, there are a ton of new games in the pipeline to look forward to. Whether you already love survival games or are curious to try out the genre, there’s truly no lack of options. Now, as part of the Steam PvE Survival Crafting fest, gamers are getting a limited opportunity to try out one of the most anticipated new survival games early.

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To celebrate the survival-centric Steam event, Nordic Trolls has announced a new free alpha playtest for Under a Rock. This upcoming survival adventure game will be playable worldwide from now until September 7th. Though playtest spots are limited, this marks a rare opportunity for survival gaming fans to check out Under a Rock before its release. Prior playtests let players experience the game’s building mechanics, but this will be the first chance to truly explore the world and experience several core survival mechanics. And with over 450K Steam wishlists and counting, it’s clear there are plenty of people eager to dive in.

Under a Rock Alpha Playtest Lets Gamers Explore the Game’s Survival Systems for the First Time

Courtesy of Nordic Trolls and Gamerforge

I’ve had my eye on Under a Rock for a while, and everything I’ve seen makes me more excited for this one. The open-world survival crafting game takes players to the 19th century, where they become explorers in a strange and exotic world. You’ll build your base, explore the vast and mysterious world, and gather the resources you need to survive. Along with a traditional survival gaming loop, Under a Rock incorporates creature-collecting elements, with a variety of creatures to battle, tame, breed, or eat. The game is set to launch first via Early Access on PC, with the exact date still to come. But for a limited time, Steam gamers can explore the game’s island and survival mechanics early.

As part of the Steam PvE Survival Crafting fest, which runs from August 31st to September 7th, Under the Rock is offering an alpha playtest. It is free to participate, with no special requirements (outside of PC specs that can handle the game). To join the alpha playtest, simply head to the game’s official Steam page and click the green “Request Access” button. Spots are limited, so you won’t get immediate access to the game. However, if you are selected to participate, you’ll receive a notification directly from Steam. Then, you can download the alpha version of Under a Rock to explore what the game has to offer.

Play video

This playtest lets players explore the game’s world in progress, plus several of its core survival systems. Specifically, gamers can try out the resource harvesting, cooking/recipe unlocking, crafting, and combat systems. Alas, the creature-collecting gameplay remains available only in the above trailer for now. Of course, this is an early look at the game, ahead of its Early Access release. So not everything playtest participants see is quite as it will be when the game does finally release. However, if you’re excited about this one, it’s a great chance to check it out early and offer up feedback to help Nordic Troll improve the game. The playtest is only available during the PvE Survival Crafting fest, so be sure to submit your request for access ASAP if you want to check out the game early.