Hit 2024 Survival Game Is Finally Available on Xbox and PS5 (And It’s Free)

If you love a good survival game, the last few months of 2026 are going to be pretty exciting. That’s especially true if you’re a console gamer, eager to see what some of Steam’s best survival games are all about. We’ve got the upcoming 1.0 release of Valheim, Enshrouded, and RuneScape: Dragonwilds to look forward to, bringing many of them to console for the first time. But just in case that wasn’t enough, another big player in the survival gaming space is now getting in on the action. As announced at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, Once Human is now available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

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When it released for PC back in 2024, Once Human became a massive breakout hit. At its peak, it reached over 231,600 concurrent players on Steam. Even two years later, Once Human remains among the most popular games on the platform. It regularly hits nearly 20K active players per day. Now, NetEase has finally brought its “strange worlds survival game” to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Just like on Steam, the game is entirely free-to-play.

Once Human Finally Hits Consoles Two Years Later, And It’s Off to a Good Start

Courtesy of Starry Studio and NetEase Games

Once Human comes from developer Starry Studio and publisher NetEase Games. It’s an open-world survival game with plenty of content for solo gamers and multiplayer enthusiasts alike. Like any good survival game, there’s base building, crafting, and plenty of terrifying monsters to contend with. I put quite a few hours into this one back in 2024 when it launched, and I’m already feeling the call to return now that it’s finally on console.

To celebrate its August 25th console release, Once Human aired a new trailer during Opening Night Live. The footage shows off the game’s unsettling post-apocalyptic world, along with plenty of gameplay to entice new players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you’re new to the game or just want a refresher, you can check out the PS5 launch trailer below to see what’s in store:

Play video

As you can see, Once Human falls well into the category of unsettling survival games with plenty of horror elements. However, the gameplay loop offers plenty of that cozy base building and crafting grind, as well. And yes, you can join up with your friends in co-op. The game has maintained a Very Positive rating on Steam since launch. Now, early PS5 and Xbox Series X|S reviews are in, and they look pretty promising. Since its PS5 launch, the game is sitting at 4.13 out of 5 stars in the PlayStation store. Its rating on Xbox is slightly lower, but the numbers suggest far fewer players have checked out this version of the game thus far.

Like its PC version, Once Human is free-to-play on PS5 and Xbox. There are, of course, in-game purchases available. But they are largely cosmetic based, much like skins in fellow NetEase game Marvel Rivals. That means that players can enjoy all of the gameplay content entirely for free. And for those joining their PC player friends for the first time, the game offers full cross-platform play. So, even if you’re just jumping in on PS5 or Xbox, you can play with your friends who’ve been at it on Steam for a while.