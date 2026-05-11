Xbox Game Dethrones Far Far West to Becom New #1 Best-Seller on Steam

There is a new #1 best-selling Steam game, and it’s an Xbox release not even out yet. In other words, the Xbox game has shot to the top of the Steam charts on pre-orders alone. In the process, it has dethroned Far Far West, which sat atop the charts for roughly a week. Below this are games like Gamble With Your Friends, Diablo 4, Conan Exiles Enhanced, Windrose, and Dead as Disco. And considering the Xbox game is not even out yet, and is still eight days away, we suspect it could stay at the top of the Steam charts for a couple of weeks.

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On May 19, Xbox Game Studios and Xbox-owned studio Playground Productions will release the latest installment in the latter’s open-world racing series, Forza Horizon, called Forza Horizon 6, which is set to take the series to Japan for the first time. Given how popular the series is and how many players Forza Horizon 5 attracted, it’s not surprising to see Forza Horizon 6 atop the Steam charts on pre-orders alone, but there are two factors, in particular, that make it an impressive feat.

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Free With Game Pass

Forza Horizon 6 is going to be free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, which is going to thwart a lot of what otherwise would be pre-orders on Steam and elsewhere. With this considered, it’s impressive for Forza Horizon 6 to be atop the Steam best-selling charts. Adding to this, it’s a full $70, which is going to be more of a barrier to entry compared to some other games on the chart with lower price points.

That said, it is worth pointing out that the Xbox game doesn’t have much meaningful competition. There are no big AAA releases in its vicinity. Rather, it’s competing against smaller games from smaller studios with smaller budgets and often brand-new IP. The only game in its vicinity that could end up challenging it is Subnautica 2, which is out this week. However, it is also on Game Pass, and it’s going to be early access. Meanwhile, this also isn’t a proper huge AAA release. All of this is to say, while what Forza Horizon 6 is doing is impressive, the stars have alligned pretty well for it.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.