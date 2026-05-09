New Free Steam Game Has a 95/100 Rating

There is a new free Steam game with a 95/100 rating from PC users. The PC game was just released, and it is 100% free. And there is no catch. Of course, the free PC game is a smaller release, but if its 95% approval rating is any indicator, it’s a quality smaller game. Those on Steam Deck, specifically, may find issues with the game. Unfortunately, we do not know, because Valve lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown.” The good news is that Steam Deck owners don’t have to pay anything to find out.

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The free Steam game in question was released this week on Steam and Steam only by developer Out of Seats Studio and publisher ISART Digital, and it is called Candellum. This new free PC game is pitched as a top-down hack-and-slash game where you are a candle warrior trapped in a dormant wax factory and melting away. You have to fight your way through this factory and uncover the truth lurking in its darkest depths.

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“High-Quality” Free PC Game

As noted, Candellum has a 95% approval rating on Steam, with most user reviews praising its premise, its polished gameplay, and its visuals. To this end, other than the length of the game, it feels like a paid, premium experience that many would happily pay $10, $15, or $20 for.

“Extremely polished for a neat little free game,” reads one of the top user reviews for the game. Another adds: “Great quick game. Love the concept and gameplay mechanics.”

A third user review notes: “The game is incredibly polished, visually impressive, and feels genuinely high-quality. The optimization is excellent, and the gameplay is enjoyable.”

According to the user reviews for the free PC game, it is about an hour or so long. Meanwhile, players should be prepared for a substantial difficulty spike at one point that poses a problem for some. Beyond this, it is a challenging game, but not as tough-as-nails as some recent top-down action games have been,

If you find the new free PC game on Steam, it is in the free-to-play section, but there is nothing free-to-play about it. It’s a full game, with no monetization of any type. For whatever reason, Valve continues to lump free games and free-to-play games into the same section despite the two being very different.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.