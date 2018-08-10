Steep Development Cancelled For Nintendo Switch

A while back, Ubisoft announced its support for the Nintendo Switch platform with two key releases. The first, Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition, came out last September to the delight of the series’ thousands of fans. But the second, a port of the extreme sports game Steep, has been sitting in limbo, leaving a few folks wondering if — or when — it would come out. Alas, we have our answer…and the news isn’t really that good.

The official Steep Twitter account recently posted a reply to a fan asking about the progress being made on the Switch version of the game, and it confirmed that development has been halted in favor of supporting the “live version” that’s available on other platforms. That’s not to say that they confirmed its cancellation, but it doesn’t look like it’s happening. At least, at this moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are wholly dedicated to supporting the live game, and made the decision to stop Steep development on the Nintendo Switch platform to focus on bringing new live content and challenges to Steep players instead,” the company noted on the account. “We’ll have more exciting news to share soon.”

Alas, that “exciting news” may pertain to a new expansion for the existing game on Xbox One and PS4, and not so much with the Switch version. But, then again, the company may be planning a different game entirely for that platform, maybe even a special version of Steep made specifically for it instead of a straight-up port. That may work better — and it’ll follow suit with the two other Switch games the publisher announced this week, including an ultimate version of the hit role-playing adventure Child of Light.

While this news may serve as a slight bummer for extreme sports fans that were looking to cruise mountain tops wherever they could take their system, perhaps this will allow the team to move forward with something that will work better for the platform. Besides, if you want the Steep experience, you can get it right now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, so it’s not like it’s inaccessible.

We’ll let you know whatever this “exciting news” is as soon as it becomes available.