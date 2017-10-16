Steep Is Still In The Works For Nintendo Switch

You might recall earlier this year, following the reveal of the Nintendo Switch, that Ubisoft had a couple of games in the works for it. We’ve already seen Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition come out, and Just Dance 2018 is on the way, so that just leaves the snowboarding game Steep to get released. So…is it still coming?

Yep, it is, but you’ll be waiting a little bit for it. Ubisoft recently announced an Olympic expansion for the game called Steep: Road To the Olympics, which you can find our impressions for here. It’s a deep expansion offering a number of new challenges, so you can probably guess that it’s keeping the team busy for a little while.

But game director Arnaud Ragot was quick to respond over the Switch version, and noted, “It’s still planned, it’s still something we have in our mind and are focusing on, but today our focus is on releasing the expansion, and it will come to Switch one day.”

While that’s not exactly encouraging when it comes to getting the game out in time for the holidays, it sounds like it could be on par for an early 2018 release. We’ll have to see what happens in the weeks ahead.

Steep: Road To the Olympics arrives on December 5th for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as an add-on to the main game.