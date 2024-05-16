Hades 2 Releases First Update With Patch Notes

Hades 2 finally launched into early access last week and was an instant success for developer Supergiant. Of course, that's not a big surprise given how beloved the first game is. That said, seeing it pass 100,000 concurrent players on day one was undoubtedly impressive. Despite that success, Hades 2 is still in active development, which means Supergiant is dropping regular updates for the game. Earlier this week, the team teased what was coming in the first patch, and today that patch was released. The main focus of Update 1 is improving in-game movement by slightly buffing both Sprint and Dash.

When you load into the new Hades 2 patch, you'll immediately note that Sprint is slightly faster and that you can turn more easily. Meanwhile, the Dash has been updated to make it more reliable. Supergiant has also improved The Swift Runner ability from the Altar of Ashes to bring it in line with these changes. Players will be happy to learn that the update has improved resource gathering. Now, if you've unlocked the corresponding Gathering Tool, you can collect the resource even if you don't bring the correct tool. Plus, you can prioritize a resource in the Training Grounds to make more of them spawn during your runs.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for update 1. Hades 2 is available now on PC.

Hades 2 Early Access Update 1 Patch Notes

Here's our first patch in

Early Access!! We're very grateful for all the feedback so far, which inspired this first set of targeted improvements and fixes. Next, we'll be working on a patch with balance changes and additional improvements based on what we've observed. Thank you for playing!

Note: Bold indicates a change inspired by community feedback! (Almost everything in this case...!)

General Gameplay

Your Sprint is innately faster and turning is more responsive; re-scaled abilities that boost this

You now can Dash out of many attack recovery animations more reliably

You now can gather from any resource point once you have unlocked the corresponding Gathering Tool; you now can Prioritize any available Tool in the Training Grounds to make its resources appear as often as before, while resources for Tools you do not Prioritize will appear far less often

Altar of Ashes

The Swift Runner: now also makes your Dash immediate (note the faster speed means you are invulnerable for very slightly less time); re-scaled Sprint speed bonus since Sprint is innately faster now

Level Design & Environments

It is easier to Dash across chasms in Oceanus

Driftwood resources are more common in the Rift of Thessaly

Menus & UI

Using a Well of Charon displays your current Gold without the need to check your Boon Info

The Grasp Upgrade Tutorial in the Altar of Ashes will repeat if ignored

Added Patch Notes option to the Main Menu (where you can read this!)

Miscellaneous

Early encounters with Eris are less likely to occur; she also drops something of value...

Related, if this already occurred, look for a one-time bonus in the Crossroads while Eris is present

Entries in the Book of Shadows are generally easier to reveal

You can gift Echo without having to wait around as long after conversing

Adjusted Animal Familiar upgrades invalidated by the Gathering Tool changes above

In the Hades Flashback, a hint will eventually play for players who don't realize they are in control

Improved mouse selection in various cases

Improved support for some additional controllers

Abilities that boost Sprint speed display more-accurate numbers (generally lower than before)

Updates and fixes to translations in some languages

Bug Fixes

Fixed several issues with Dark Side (Selene)

Fixed Sun Worshiper (Apollo) sometimes preventing new foes from spawning

Fixed Fire Extinguisher (Hestia) not dealing damage as expected

Fixed Sister Blades Omega Attack not hitting Chronos reliably from certain angles

Fixed Satyr Hoplites retaining the ability to block while afflicted with Twilight Curse (Selene)

Fixed various cases of foes sometimes spawning out of bounds

Fixed camera zoom-in getting stuck vs. Polyphemus in certain situations

Fixed cases where you could Dash out of bounds in the Crossroads

Fixed Fishing Pier events in the Crossroads not passing Whiles like other similar events

Fixed autolock not clearing as expected while using mouse controls

Fixed keyboard inputs sometimes getting stuck unexpectedly

Fixed several input issues switching from gamepad to mouse-and-keyboard controls

Fixed several issues playing in ultrawide resolutions

Fixed some visual effects vs. Chronos lingering between phases or after the fight

Fixed a Melinoë voice line repeating unexpectedly around the City of Ephyra Bat Cages

Fixed various rare crashes

Fixed several text errors

Other minor fixes

Quote of the Patch

'...now plain to the eye, now shadowy, now shining in the darkness—all this in unnerving attacks in the gloom of night.'

~The Orphic Hymns, 71: To Melinoë (Anonymous; A. Athanassakis translation)[/]