Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Demo Fixed

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin was officially unveiled during Square Enix's E3 2021 presentation, and a demo for the game was released that same day exclusively on the PlayStation 5. Unfortunately, users that tried to download the demo began getting a message that it was corrupted. After nearly two days, the official Stranger of Paradise Twitter account confirmed that the issue has been fixed, so Final Fantasy fans can now download it and try the game for themselves! PS5 users will definitely want to hurry, however, as the demo for the game will only be available through June 24th.

The Tweets announcing the demo's return can be found embedded below.

If you have already downloaded the #StrangerofParadise #FinalFantasy Origin Trial Version, the issue will be resolved by applying the update. For those newly downloading the Trial Version, you will be able to play it as-is upon download. We apologise to have kept you waiting. — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) June 15, 2021

According to Square Enix, the patch will fix the current version of the demo, and those that weren't able to download it at all can do so without fear of any further issues. At this time, it's unclear whether or not Square Enix will extend the length of time the demo is available as a result of the downtime.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Stranger of Paradise is an upcoming collaboration between Square Enix, Koei Tecmo, and Team Ninja. Square Enix is billing the game as "a bold new vision for Final Fantasy," and the game clearly has more action-inspired gameplay than traditional series entries. Interestingly enough, the game's main character Jack can be seen wearing modern clothing, in stark contrast to the fantasy setting. Across social media, Final Fantasy fans have questioned the strange choice, but if the gameplay is enjoyable enough, it seems like a safe bet that fans will overlook it! Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin won't release until 2022, but for now, fans can see what the game has to offer by checking out the demo.

