Square Enix Addresses Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Demo Issues on PS5

During Square Enix's E3 presentation, the publisher pulled back the curtain on Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. A demo for the game went live on PlayStation 5 today, but many fans have been reporting issues while trying to download the demo. Apparently, PS5 users are getting messages that say the demo is corrupted. The game's official Twitter account has shared a message that the developers are aware of the issue and are currently working on a fix. Unfortunately, it's unclear exactly when that might go live, so those looking forward to trying out the game will just have to wait patiently!

The Tweet from Square Enix can be found embedded below.

We're aware of issues being experienced while trying to download and play #StrangerOfParadise #FinalFantasy Origin Trial Version. We're working to resolve this issue and will tweet an update as soon as we can, we appreciate your patience. — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) June 13, 2021

For those looking forward to the demo, this is obviously a bit frustrating! It's worth noting that this demo is only supposed to be available through June 24th. That's a very small window for fans to try the game for themselves, and now there's even less time. Hopefully, Square Enix will get things resolved quickly so fans can get a feel for the game prior to its 2022 launch.

A collaboration between Square Enix, Koei Tecmo, and Team Ninja, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is being billed as "a bold new vision for Final Fantasy." In the game's debut trailer, viewers are introduced to Jack, Ash, and Jed, a trio claiming to be the Warriors of Light. The three are on a quest to kill Chaos, which brings them into conflict with a redesigned Garland from the original Final Fantasy game. Very little additional information about the game is known at this time, but it will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

