Street Fighter Artist Reveals His Love for Overwatch While Reflecting on the Past, Future Plans

The popular Blizzard FPS Overwatch has taken the world by storm since it first launched back in 2016. In its first year, it became a multi-million dollar franchise, so it’s no wonder that the heroic game has even caught the eye of revered Street Fighter artist Akira “Akiman” Yasuda.

Yasuda-san is an icon, his art style is incredible and he is without a doubt one of the most influential artists within this particular market. In a new interview, he spoke a little bit about everything: his past, his career, his future – and yes, his love of Overwatch.

In the video above, you can hear him discuss his humble beginnings and what took shape as fruitful career as an artist. He also shared his transition into the gaming industry, even making his way stateside to begin work on Red Dead Revolver. What may be shocking to some is that the Red Dead title actually made him despite games, until later Blizzard’s Overwatch rekindled that flame. Passion never dies!

With such an incredible talent with art, and let’s face it – a huge nod over to the world of heroes on the Blizzard side … we’re just saying: Kap – hire this man!

The video is in Japanese, but it does have english subtitles for those that aren’t familiar with the language!

A little more about the YouTube channel that hosted this interview, Toco Toco TV:

“Toco Toco is a program where Japanese artists and creators introduce places in Japan that inspire them. No scripted text or guidance, guests speak naturally and are free to choose any place they like. “toco toco” is the onomatopoeia to describe the sound of footsteps in Japanese, for the walks we go on together with our guests”

