Street Fighter and Power Rangers Collide in New Short Film

As if we didn’t see enough companies teaming up for awesome collaborations, the Power Rangers are pairing up with a legendary fighting franchise for an interesting new twist on its Legacy Wars mobile game.

nWay and Lionsgate have announced a Street Fighter crossover with the hit title featuring Ryu from Capcom’s legendary beat-em-up series. He comes in blasting Hadoken fireballs and using his Shoryuken dragon punch in Power Ranger form. Yep, he’s a Power Ranger now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“After he and his friends were sucked into the Morphin Grid, Ryu was presented with his own Crimson Hawk Power Coin, allowing him to morph into the Ryu Ranger, and team up with the Power Rangers to take on the deadly duo of M. Bison and Rita Repulsa. Combining his Crimson Hawk Power Coin with the power of Hado, Ryu Ranger’s Hadoken takes the shape of the hawk, lifting his opponents into the air, and his Tatsumaki uses the strength of a hawk’s wings to trap his opponents,” the press release reads.

“With more than 36 million installations and 500 million matches played, Power Rangers: Legacy Wars has truly created its own universe and it only continues to grow in popularity,” said Taehoon Kim, CEO of nWay. “In addition to a AAA game with a large and growing player base and esports scene, we’re introducing one-of-a-kind crossovers and collaborations, as well as creating brand new characters between titles. Nobody has seen anything like the Ryu Ranger before.”

But as part of this epic crossover, nWay has teamed up with production company Bat In the Sun for a new live-action short film. And in it, you’ll find Ryu and Chun-Li getting into battle. But then things get even more epic when M. Bison shows up, along with (ready?) the ultimate Power Ranger himself, Jason David Frank!

The live-action film will release this fall and looks to be an epicly good time. You can watch the teaser above.

“We’re excited to morph a key Street Fighter like Ryu into a mighty Ranger and to introduce him through an exciting new piece of video content as we continue to find innovative ways for gamers to enjoy Power Rangers: Legacy Wars,” said Daniel Engelhardt, Senior Vice President of Interactive Ventures & Games at Lionsgate. “We’re also very proud to be working with great companies such as G Fuel and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. on this unique collaboration that brings together fun gameplay, original storytelling, and direct fan engagement.”

For those of you at San Diego Comic-Con, Jason David Frank will be on hand at Lionsgate’s booth to play Legacy Wars with a few lucky fans. Are you ready for morphin’ time? You can also take part in tournaments and win great prizes, including Razer phones and more!

Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is available now in the App Store and on Google Play.