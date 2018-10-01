‘Street Fighter: The Movie’ and More Acclaim Game Rights Snapped Up

While Acclaim did have its fair share of decent games during its tenure as game publisher (like, for instance, the Turok titles), it also had a wide array of duds, including the awful South Park games and, yes, Street Fighter: The Movie, based on the live-action 1994 film. And now, a British Columbia studio has stepped up, snapping up the rights to the company’s now-defunct game library.

Based on this report from GeekWire, a company called Liquid Media Group has attained the rights to 65 different video game properties that were produced by the publisher, including some games that haven’t seen the light of day in decades. We’re talking All-Star Baseball and NFL Quarterback Club, among many others.

There is a possibility that the company could be looking into certain title releases from this library, which also includes a number of titles like Bust-a-Move, Bubble Bobble, NBA Jam and the aforementioned games. The full list can be found below:

AD&D: Iron & Blood

AFL Live 2003

AFL LIVE: Premiership Edition

AFL SIM 04

AFL Sim 04 (Int’l)

All Star Baseball 2000

All Star Baseball 2001

All Star Baseball 2002

All Star Baseball 2003

All Star Baseball 2004

All Star Baseball 2005

All Star Baseball 2006*

All Star Baseball ’97

All Star Baseball ’99

Antz Racing

Battle Monsters

Big Foot

Big Hurt Baseball

Blast Lacrosse

Brain Drain

Bubble Bobble

Bust A Move 1999

Bust A Move 2

Bust A Move 4

Bust A Move Millennium

College Slam

Cutthroat Island

Cyberoid

Darius Gaiden

Dirt Trax FX

Dragonheart: Fire & Steel

Ducati World Racing

Foreman For Real

Foreman’s KO Boxing

Frank Thomas Big Hurt Baseball

Galactic Attack

George Foreman KO Boxing

Impact Racing

Jupiter Strike

Killing Zone

Kwirk

Magic: The Gathering – Battlemage

NBA Jam 1999

NBA Jam 2000

NBA Jam 2001

NBA Jam 2002

NBA Jam Extreme

NFL Quarterback Club

NFL Quarterback Club 1996

NFL Quarterback Club 1997

NFL Quarterback Club 1998

NFL Quarterback Club 1999

NFL Quarterback Club 2000

NFL Quarterback Club 2001

NFL Quarterback Club 2002

NFL Quarterback Club Challenge

NHL Breakaway 1998

NHL Breakaway 1999

Street Fighter: The Movie

Striker

Striker 1996

Super Bust A Move

Tee-Off

Virtual Open Tennis

Wetrix

“Retro gaming is driving incredible success for the world’s largest players, like Sony and Nintendo,” said Charles Brezer, Liquid Media’s director, in a statement given by the company today. “This title acquisition along with our studios’ proven 25+ year track record kicks off Liquid’s growth strategy.”

Now, before you go, “Oh, boy, NBA Jam is back!”, hold off a second. Even though Liquid Media Group owns the properties, that doesn’t necessarily mean the games will be made. For instance, NBA Jam belongs to EA at the moment, so a deal would need to be made with them before games can move forward. Same with Taito owning the licensing for Bubble Bobble and Bust-a-Move, despite the properties that were given. And obviously, Street Fighter would need the consent of Universal Studios and probably all of the actors involved before that gets remade.

But there are some original properties that could get a chance to shine again. For instance, Jupiter Strike and Impact Racing could come around again, along with Virtual Open Tennis, Striker and Wetrix. And who knows, maybe if Liquid was totally serious, it could make deals with these partners to make these classic games shine again.

We’ll see what happens over the next few weeks, but Liquid Media is certainly building up to something. The real question here is “What?” I mean, we’re not sure how a remake of Street Fighter: The Movie would go over with some folks, but we’re interested in seeing what the company has in mind…