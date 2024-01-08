Xbox Report Claims Three Major Upcoming Games Will Remain Exclusive

Over the last few days, rumors have been circulating about Hi-Fi Rush. The game was one of Xbox's biggest exclusives last year, but reliable leaker NateTheHate has suggested that the game could see release on Nintendo Switch in 2024. Microsoft has yet to make any kind of announcement, and if it is true, we probably won't hear about it until the next Nintendo Direct. However, the rumor has led to questions about whether future Xbox exclusives will remain as such. According to sources for Windows Central, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Avowed, and The Elder Scrolls VI will all remain Xbox console exclusive.

Those three games represent some of Xbox's biggest upcoming titles, and should hold a lot of appeal for those that purchased an Xbox Series X|S. The games will all still come to PC, but it seems there are no plans to bring them to PS5 or Switch. It's possible that plans could change in the future, but clearly Microsoft sees these games as important to bring players into the Xbox ecosystem.

Keeping the Appeal of Xbox Consoles

With all of the Microsoft published games that have come to PlayStation and Nintendo, many fans have been sharing their concerns on social media that it could become less worthwhile to own an Xbox console. That argument is similar to one that PlayStation fans have voiced about Sony bringing its own exclusives to PC. On one hand, bringing these games to other platforms gives them a better chance at profitability and finding a bigger audience. In the case of a game like Hi-Fi Rush, it also offers a better chance at a follow-up game or sequel.

While fans might be worried about Microsoft maintaining the appeal of Xbox as a brand, it's clearly something that Phil Spencer has been thinking about. The Xbox boss quashed rumors last month about Game Pass potentially coming to platforms like PlayStation and Switch. In a December interview with Windows Central, Spencer noted how important it is " to innovate for people who've made the commitment to our hardware platform." While Microsoft might see a way to gain interest by bringing select titles to other platforms, it seems that Xbox Game Pass is a bridge too far.

Bringing Xbox Games to Other Platforms

Over the last few years, Xbox has made something of a habit in bringing some games to both PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, and it's easy to see why Microsoft has been doing so. Games like Minecraft have thrived on these platforms; in testimony provided during the FTC v Microsoft trial last year, Xbox gaming chief financial officer Tim Stuart revealed that the Switch version of Minecraft has been far more successful than the one on the company's own system. Given how lucrative this has been for Microsoft, it's no surprise that the company sees a lot of potential in bringing certain games to other platforms. Fans just shouldn't expect to see them all make the jump.

