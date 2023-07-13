MrBeast Is Coming to Stumble Guys

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, the famous content creator best known for orchestrating elaborate setups for his videos and for giving away obscene amounts of money and other prizes, is coming to Stumble Guys. The Fall Guys lookalike which has very much grown into its own over the past few years will welcome MrBeast to its stumbling levels at some point during the summer with several different MrBeast levels, cosmetics, and more set to be added to the game. This announcement follows the recent news shared earlier this week that Stumble Guys will soon be coming to consoles starting first on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Stumble Guys developer Scopely announced the MrBeast collab this week and gave a preview of what's to come. We don't know just yet how many levels and skins related to MrBeast that we'll see added to the game, but Scopely promises that players can expect "crazy challenges and unbelievable stunts" befitting what someone might expect from a new MrBeast video.

"MrBeast and 'Stumble Guys' will collaborate in a first-of-its-kind partnership for both parties to bring multiple new in-game levels, characters, interactive features, emotes, animations and more to life. In true MrBeast fashion, players can expect crazy challenges and unbelievable stunts with surprising twists and turns at every corner that capture the infectious energy and playfulness of MrBeast. Meticulously crafted and designed by Jimmy, alongside the 'Stumble Guys' team, the experiences delivered to players will aim to celebrate the iconic creator, while staying true to the game's fast-paced, frenetic play style."

A press release for this collab called this a "first-of-its-kind partnership," and while that's technically true for Stumble Guys since it hasn't really had a collab of this scale before, it's worth pointing out that this isn't the first time MrBeast has partnered with a game like this. Fall Guys players may recall that MrBeast was one of four different parties that won a bid to have their custom-made skins put into Mediatonic's trip-happy party royale game. The skin below is the one that was added to Fall Guys, but that crossover didn't include levels or anything else like that, so the Stumble Guys one is still unique in that regard.

Ayyy, we got a skin in Fall Guys! pic.twitter.com/ZAtnlfYWxq — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 26, 2020

MrBeast will come to Stumble Guys in the summer, but an exact release date for the collab hasn't been revealed yet.