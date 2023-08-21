Super Bomberman R 2 Getting Fall Guys Collaboration

Since releasing in 2020, Fall Guys has featured a number of guest characters. While many of those guests have come from the world of gaming, Mediatonic's beloved Beans don't usually get the chance to make cameo appearances of their own. That will change next month with the release of Super Bomberman R 2, which will feature a "Bean Bomber" from Fall Guys! Appropriately enough, the Bean Bomber will have a Dive special ability, which will allow it to jump two cells ahead. At this time, it's unclear if Bomberman content will similarly see release in Fall Guys, but it seems like a safe bet!

A trailer for Bean Bomber's appearance in Super Bomberman R 2 can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

💣🔴🟢🔵🟡━━━━━━━━

Bring a Bean to a bomb fight!

“Bean Bomber” joins Bomberman from our friends over @FallGuysGame!

━━━━━━━━🟡🟢🔵🔴💣

Bean Bomber will be in SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 launching Sep 12✨



❤️ this post if you'll be playing as Bean Bomber!#FallGuys #SBR2… pic.twitter.com/i8TOmRyG0n — Konami (@Konami) August 21, 2023

Set to release on September 12th, Super Bomberman R 2 is the next game in Konami's long-running franchise. The game is slated to release on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Cross-play between the versions will be supported, so fans of the series shouldn't have any difficulty finding opponents to play against. The original Super Bomberman R started as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch, before releasing on other platforms. The game featured a number of different guest characters, including Konami favorites like Simon Belmont, as well as platform exclusives like Master Chief. With the announcement of Bean Bomber, it's clear that won't be changing with the sequel!

Super Bomberman R 2 is releasing in time for the 40th anniversary of the franchise. The original Bomberman released in 1983, and has been a staple of the video game industry over the last four decades! The classic Bomberman gameplay hasn't changed that much over the years, and longtime fans likely have an idea of what to expect from the next series entry. However, Konami has revealed that the game will feature an all-new Castle mode, where players must attack or defend, and there will be an option to design and upload maps online.

Are you looking forward to Super Bomberman R 2? Are you happy to see Bean Bomber join the battle? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!