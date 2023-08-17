Fall Guys Reveals Roadmap for the Rest of 2023

With 2023 more than halfway over, Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has released a roadmap outlining what to expect for the rest of the year. The Summer Breeze update was just released this week, which added carriable fans, the ability to use emotes in the lobby, and more. While all of this was previously known, Mediatonic laid out what to expect in the months ahead, most notably in the last few months of the year. It's looking like September through November should have a bit to look forward to, including carriable punchers, creative budget improvements, and more.

The game's roadmap for the rest of 2023 can be found below.

(Photo: Mediatonic)

At the bottom of the roadmap we can see spots for two Fame Passes. Fame Passes cost 600 Show-Bucks and give players access to multiple exclusive skins. A Fame Pass released last month gave players access to Death Stranding's Sam Porter Bridges, as well as several other skins, including a capybara, a milk carton, a bumblebee, and more. The speed at which Mediatonic has been releasing Fame Passes has been somewhat controversial among players, particularly among those that would prefer to spend less money. Hopefully Mediatonic will find a sweet spot with the releases that keeps players mentally invested, while not forcing them be too financially invested!

While there's quite a bit in the roadmap, Mediatonic has noted that this only covers "some of the things" that are planned for the rest of this year. Today would seem to prove just that, as the game has seen multiple new additions not mentioned in the roadmap. Notably, skins based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are now available in the game's store. The skins were revealed last week, and include designs inspired by the new movie, Mutant Mayhem. In addition, the game's Survival of the Fittest mode is now back. The mode seems to be something of a favorite among players, so its return should be good news!

What do you think of this Fall Guys roadmap? Have you been happy with the game's amount of content?