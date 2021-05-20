Super Bomberman R Online Release Date Revealed for Switch, PS4, and Steam

✖

After nearly a year of timed exclusivity on Google Stadia, Konami's Super Bomberman R Online now has a release date on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam: May 27th! The game will also be arriving on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, but a release date for the platform has not been announced just yet. All versions of the game will support cross-platform play. A free-to-play online battle royale game, Super Bomberman R Online allows up to 64 players to blast it out in classic gameplay that should be familiar to long-time fans of the series.

SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE will be launching on May 27! 💣64 players spread across 16 starting battlefields, cross-platform play, free to play and a new "Old Snake Bomber" available; SBRO will be an explosive good time for everyone! 💣https://t.co/1cMbccc5AE pic.twitter.com/IkPfKmmvfp — Konami (@Konami) May 19, 2021

Super Bomberman R Online allows players to dress up their very own Bomberman, and even use custom bomb effects. As part of the multi-platform launch, the game will offer new in-game seasons. Seasons will last for three months, allowing players to get new cosmetics, bombs, and a new Bomber hero. The first Bomber hero that will be available is Old Snake from the Metal Gear Solid franchise. Players can get the skin using in-game Bomber Coins.

There will be two Battle Passes for the game: the Silver Pass (which is free) and the Gold Pass (which costs 800 Bomber Coins). The Silver Pass offers 100 ranks, which Konami says will provide "plenty of free content during each season." The Gold Pass offers more rewards, including Bomber Coins. None of the rewards will have an impact on gameplay, so fans that spend less won't have to worry about missing out!

The Bomberman franchise seems like the perfect candidate for a free-to-play game, and it will be interesting to see whether or not Super Bomberman R Online can find a bigger audience now that it will be available on additional platforms. Fans can find out for themselves by checking out the game when it drops later this month!

