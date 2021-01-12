New Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Trailer Released

✖

As had been announced yesterday, Nintendo today has released a new trailer for the upcoming video game Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury that shows off some of what players can expect from it when it launches for the Nintendo Switch on February 12th. While the title has both online and local co-op for the Super Mario 3D World portion of it, the new Bowser's Fury stuff is likely going to be the most exciting addition as it includes... an absolutely huge Bowser.

In the new Bowser's Fury adventure, players will have to help Bowser Jr. stop a bigger, badder Bowser than ever. Bowser seems to take on Godzilla-like kaiju proportions in the new content -- and of course, Mario has to match it, turning into a giant golden lion in his cat costume. It's hard to tell from the trailer how this all came about, but a Mario version of Pacific Rim is absolutely a most welcome addition.

Oh no, Bowser has become gargantuan and lost all control! What will Mario do? Have a quick look at what new threats await in #SuperMario3DWorld + #BowsersFury when it releases for #NintendoSwitch on 2/12! pic.twitter.com/Hu62bgOL23 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 12, 2021

"Pounce and climb through dozens of colorful stages! Mario (and his friends) can use power-ups like the Super Bell, which grants catlike abilities, like climbing and scratching," Nintendo says of the upcoming video game. "Work together locally or online with up to three other players to reach the goal…and to see who can get a high score."

As noted above, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on February 12th. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon and here at Best Buy with a badge bundle option. This is an enhanced version of the Wii U title Super Mario 3D World with new additions. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Mario video game right here.

