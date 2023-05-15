The Super Mario Bros. Movie Coming to Digital Platforms This Week

After earning more than a billion dollars and becoming one of the highest-grossing animated films of all-time, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is finally coming to digital platforms. The movie will be dropping on Tuesday, May 16th at 12 a.m. ET on multiple different platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Video, the Microsoft Store, and Vudu. The movie will cost $29.99. While pre-orders for the film's Blu-Ray release have already been made available, there has not been a date announced, so Nintendo fans clamoring to watch the movie again will have to settle for digital or theatrical, in the meantime!

Digital pre-orders for the movie can be found at the links below:

For those that haven't seen The Super Mario Bros. Movie yet, the animated adventure is an origin story of sorts, revealing Mario's first trip to the Mushroom Kingdom. A pair of construction workers turned plumbers, Mario and Luigi accidentally find themselves transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. Upon their arrival, Luigi is kidnapped by the forces of Bowser, just as the villain is preparing for an invasion. To save Luigi, Mario must ally himself with Princess Peach and help enlist the Kong army. The movie is not based on one game specifically, but instead brings in a plethora of elements spanning the 40+ year history of the characters, including several different games, and even The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. As a result, the movie has been embraced by Mario fans young and old!

Produced by Illumination Entertainment, The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an all-star cast, including Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), Anya-Taylor Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and more. While longtime Mario voice actor Charles Martinet does not reprise his role in the film, the actor does appear in two very different roles. One of those roles is pretty important to the film's narrative, and readers can find out more right here.

