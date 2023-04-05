The Super Mario Bros. Movie Blu-ray Pre-Orders: 4K, Collector's Editions, and More

The Super Mario Bros. Movie may not be a big hit with critics, but the fans seem to be enjoying this beautifully animated bit of Nintendo nostalgia. If you are one of those fans, you might be interested in adding the film to your home collection. As is the case with most big movie releases these days, pre-orders for the Blu-ray / Digital releases kick off at the same time as the theater premiere, and that is certainly true with The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

At the time of writing, pre-orders for the 4K Ultra HD edition, Blu-ray, and DVD editions are live here on Amazon and here at Walmart priced at $19.99 to $29.99. Walmart is also selling a limited edition giftset that packages the Blu-ray edition with a collectible tin star priced at $32.96. Walmart currently lists the ship date as November 2nd, which is plausible release date that lines up with the holidays, but it may or may not hold up.

Odds are we will see additional exclusives added to The Super Mario Bros. Movie Blu-ray roster in the coming weeks. A 4K SteelBook edition or two is almost a certainty, though versions that pack additional collectible items are possible. It will also be some time before we know about the special features that will be included with the home video releases. Stay tuned to this article for updates.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Synopsis

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features a cast that includes Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Mario, Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key (The Lion King) as Toad, and Jack Black (the Jumanji films) as Bowser.

In an adventure spanning the Mushroom Kingdom to Mario Kart's Rainbow Road, the Mario Bros. Movie cast also features Seth Rogen (Neighbors franchise) as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Saturday Night Live) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book) as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters now.