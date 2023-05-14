The Super Mario Bros. Movie Has Set Another Box Office Record

More than a month after its release, The Super Mario Bros. Movie continues to break box office records. According to reporting from Variety, the animated film has brought in a global total of $1.21 billion, making it the fourth-highest grossing animated movie of all-time. Funny enough, that spot was previously held by Minions, which is another animated film from Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures. While Mario's top spot at the box office was finally taken over by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week, clearly the Nintendo movie continues to find a lot of success!

It's worth noting that there is some debate over whether The Super Mario Bros. Movie should actually inhabit the fourth or fifth spot on the list of highest-grossing animated films. The film currently sits behind Frozen II, Frozen, and Incredibles 2. Disney's 2019 remake of The Lion King has actually made more money than all of those movies, but Disney considers that to be a live-action film. At the end of the day, it's all a matter of perspective, and it says a lot that Mario sits high on a top 10 predominantly made up of Disney movies!

Despite the gargantuan haul of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, there still has not been any official word on a sequel! That said, the movie's post-credit scene does set up a potential sequel, and Nintendo hasn't been shy about sharing its hopes for more animated movies over the coming years. The company has a metric ton of properties that could find a lot of success on the big screen, and there are even a lot of potential spin-offs that could happen. Games like Luigi's Mansion, Donkey Kong Country, and Super Princess Peach could all pick up where The Super Mario Bros. Movie leaves off, or we could see movies based on franchises like Metroid or The Legend of Zelda.

For now, Nintendo fans will just have to wait and see where things go from here, but we might have to wait until The Super Mario Bros. Movie finishes printing money before we find out what comes next!

