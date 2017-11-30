Super Mario Cereal Hits Shelves December 11th

Ready to power up your mornings (or those unplanned midnight cravings) with Super Mario? Kellogg’s and Nintendo have teamed up to release the official Super Mario Cereal, which the companies promise will “take fans on a breakfast odyssey that will continue long after the cereal box is empty.”

The cereal itself is no different than Lucky Charms and it’s knockoffs: themed marshmallow shapes in mixed berry flavors represent different staples from the Super Mario franchise. Fans who want more than that won’t be sorely disappointed, because the box itself does much more than leave you with a processed sugary-sweet aftertaste. Players who own Super Mario Odyssey can tap the cereal box itself on their Nintendo Switch systems, much like an Amiibo, to earn gold coins or a heart in their game. Brad Schwan, Senior Director of Morning Foods Marketing, said that the company was “thrilled to pack so much fun into one box of cereal.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Collectible cereal boxes are nothing new — Wheaties has practically trademarked the practice, after all — and Nintendo is no stranger, either. Back in the late 80’s and early 90’s, collectible toys and cards featuring Nintendo heroes were regularly found in cereal boxes. Even former short-lived lines of cereal (like the early 80’s Donkey Kong Junior box) found popularity among fans and families alike. Needless to say, Nintendo and Kellogg’s go way back, and are not new to close marketing partnerships with each other.

Nintendo of America’s Senior VP of Strategic Initiatives, Tom Prata, called the partnership with Kellogg’s an “exciting way for us to expand the Nintendo brand in unique and creative ways.” The cereal officially hits shelves on December 11th, and Nintendo hopes it will be a hit with collectors, players, and cereal lovers alike. “We are always looking for new opportunities to bring smiles to people of all ages,” said Prata, “and this is a fun way to kick off the day.”