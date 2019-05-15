Super Mario Maker 2 Features Online Multiplayer, Story Mode, 3D Style, and Much More

Super Mario Maker 2 is just over the horizon for Nintendo Switch players, which is probably which Nintendo just dropped a 17-minute Direct presentation containing nothing but information about the upcoming game. As seen in the video above, the highly anticipated sequel will feature a plethora of content for players to enjoy, much of which is new to the series, including the likes of slopes, new themes, being able to construct with a 3D Style, Story Mode, online multiplayer, and so much more. Needless to say, there is going to be a whole lot of fun to be had in Super Mario Maker 2.

During the Nintendo Direct presentation, which can be seen above, Nintendo highlighted many of the features that will be part of the upcoming sequel. Online play will contain both Co-op and Versus, which will definitely make things interesting. Those looking for a more local experience can hand a friend one of the Joy-Cons and they can build together on the same screen at the same time.

In addition to this, Luigi, Toad, and Toadette are being added to the mix when it comes to online play. In the first game, players could add new characters via the use of amiibo, but it looks like the sequel will more from the start. In fact, that seems to be what is going on – bigger, better, and stronger. This is shaping up to be what fans have wanted in a sequel to the original Super Mario Maker, and with a little over a month left until launch, anticipation is sure to flow like a mighty river. Perhaps it has something to do with the water levels in the game.

One of the coolest features shown off in the Direct is Course World, which will be the online hub where players can share their creations with each other. Comments can be left by players and courses will be able to be downloaded so they can be enjoyed offline. Each player will have Maker Profile, and if others like that player’s courses, they will earn Maker Points.

It’s going to be good time for players when Super Mario Maker 2 drops on June 28th for Nintendo Switch. For more on the upcoming game:

“Mario fans of the world, unite! Now you can play, create, and share the side-scrolling Super Mario courses of your dreams in the Super Mario Maker 2 game, available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system! Dive into the single-player Story Mode and play built-in courses to rebuild Princess Peach’s castle. Make your own courses, alone or together. And with a Nintendo Switch Online membership*, share your courses, access a near-endless supply made by others, enjoy online multiplayer, and more!

“A new side-scrolling Mario adventure that unleashes the creative potential of Super Mario Maker 2 awaits in Story Mode, which contains over 100 built-in courses. And in Course Maker, a wide range of parts, tools, and more are available so you can construct your own courses. Want coin-shooting cannons? Bowser riding on a giant Goomba? Cat Mario sliding down slopes to take out an army of baddies? Go for it! You call the shots. Pass a Joy-Con controller to a partner to build cooperatively on a single system!”

