New Super Mario Movie Poster Showcases the Mushroom Kingdom

When The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases on April 7th, it will see Mario as a stranger in a strange land. The mustachioed plumber finds himself transported to the Mushroom Kingdom, where he's the last hope against the forces of Bowser. Illumination Entertainment has released a number of posters for the movie over the last week, and yet another one has debuted, this time focusing on the Mushroom Kingdom, and Mario's outsider perspective. In the poster, we can see Mario looking out on the sprawling kingdom in front of him, as Peach and Toad point out the sights.

The newest poster can be found embedded below.

The trailers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie have focused on Mario's unfamiliarity with the Mushroom Kingdom, and Princess Peach's attempts to teach Mario about how things work. The film's second trailer shows the Princess teaching Mario about Fire Flowers, while a recent commercial showcased Mario learning how the Super Bell works. All of the trailers show Mario clearly struggling with all of this, but it's a safe bet he'll adapt by the movie's conclusion!

Nintendo's video games have never really portrayed Mario as an outsider to the Mushroom Kingdom, but the games have always been light in the story department. However, the idea that Mario and Luigi aren't from the Mushroom Kingdom has been prevalent in media for several decades now. Super Mario Bros.: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach! might be the earliest example; the 1986 anime movie sees Mario and Luigi transported to a world inside their Famicom video game system. In 1989, The Super Mario Bros. Super Show featured Mario and Luigi as a pair of Brooklyn-based plumbers accidentally transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. Finally, 1993's Super Mario Bros. movie had a very similar concept, as the duo are once again transported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom. It's been a long time since the idea was revisited, but clearly this concept has formed the basis for The Super Mario Bros. Movie!

