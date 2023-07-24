Nintendo Insider Says Super Mario Bros. Wonder Is "Absolutely Decimating Testers"

According to a well known Nintendo insider, Super Mario. Bros. Wonder on Nintendo Switch is "hard" and "absolutely decimating testers." The report comes the way of Zippo, who notes that "if you think this game is going to be a walk in the park, then you're in for a rude awakening." To this end, Zippo claims the game will be accessible to everyone, like most Nintendo games, but Nintendo has also apparently "ramped up the difficulty."

"It's a Mario game, so of course it's going to accessible for everyone, but I'm hearing that Nintendo has ramped the game's general difficulty up quite a bit," claims Zippo. "So much so, that humorously, the game has apparently been absolutely decimating testers and people working/localizing the game."

Adding to this, Zippo claims that Nintendo has internally called the game "The next Super Mario Bros. 3." And this is largely because it has served as the primary inspiration for the game.

"In terms of control, physics, and core difficulty, SMB3 is apparently the main game Nintendo decided to base Wonder off of," claims Zippo. "Also, I'm not sure how many people who read my blog have actually played Mario 3, but it was HARD."

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. In the past, Zippo has proven reliable, but they have also been off the mark as well. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it's subject to change. In game development, things are constantly changing, and game balance is not immune to this.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this report in any capacity. We don't anticipate this changing for a handful of reasons, but if these expectations are bucked and Nintendo does comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you think about the prospect of a challenging 2D Mario game?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to release worldwide on October 20, 2023 via Nintendo Switch and only the Nintendo Switch. It will cost $59.99 when it releases.