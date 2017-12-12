Report: Super Mario Odyssey Has Already Cleared Five Million Units Sold

You may have seen the report earlier today that Nintendo has already sold ten million Nintendo Switch units, which means that it could clear the lifetime run of Wii U sales (12 million) within just the first year of its release. That’s insane – but, also, it could just be the beginning.

It turns out that games are selling remarkably well on the Nintendo Switch as well, and Super Mario Odyssey may have reached a new high point for the ongoing adventure series, as it may have already sold over five million units. Yes, in just six weeks. That’s bonkers.

Speaking with Variety, Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aime made note about the success of games on the Switch. He noted that the line-up of Nintendo-published games have also fueled system sales, and three games in particular have been purchased by more than 50 percent of system owners.

The first is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This is clearly no surprise, as the game released alongside the console back in March and has become a phenomenon with fans and newcomers alike.

Then there’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Also, not really a surprise, but the fact it’s now eclipsed sales of the original Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U is really something. Plus, it’s incredibly accessible, for both console and on-the-go play.

And then he mentioned Super Mario Odyssey. The game has become a critical and sales success since its release, but the fact it’s already cleared five million sold is pretty nuts. Still, he was kind of vague on it, and didn’t confirm final sales numbers. But it’s no surprise that such a good game has such an awesome outreach to fans.

Fils-Aime also made note that one in four Switch owners also picked up Splatoon 2, making it a huge hit as well. That means it’s sold over 2.5 million copies. Again, no exact sale number, but if this figure holds true, Nintendo’s in for a killer 2017 year overall.

Now it’s just a matter of seeing what the company has in store for 2018 that will continue this success. Will we see Metroid Prime 4? Bayonetta 3? A new Smash announcement? Whatever the case, keep it up, big N.