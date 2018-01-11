Super Mario Odyssey DLC “Luigi’s Balloon World” Coming Soon, And It’s Free!

The illusive Nintendo Direct has finally come after weeks of rabid speculation and building fan hype. We’ve had some amazing reveals so far, including Donkey Kong news, a Dark Souls remaster, and even a Pokken update! But for those still enjoying their adventures with Cappy in Super Mario Odyssey, there’s a little something for you as well.

Nintendo has revealed the first look at the upcoming free DLC coming to the Super Mario title called ‘Luigi’s Balloon World,’ which is coming soon and is meant to be played upon completing the main story. The new update will come with new outfits, new filters, and more to do and it’s slated for this February!

According to Nintendo’s press statement:

” A new mini-game called Balloon World is coming to one of the highest-rated games of all time. Once players download the free update and complete the main story, Balloon World will become available. In “Hide It” mode, players have a certain amount of time to hide a balloon. In “Find It” mode, players have the same amount of time to locate balloons hidden by other players from around the world. Players can move up the rankings** by finding hidden balloons and becoming expert hiders. The free update will be released in February with new Snapshot Mode filters and new outfits.”

You can’t beat free and Super Mario Odyssey has received nothing but praise since its initial launch on the hybrid console. Besides … it’s about time Luigi got a little spotlight action once more. You deserve it, little guy!

For more from the Nintendo Direct, you can check out the entire Mini presentation in the video below. Tons of epic reveals and updates to already beloved titles. It’s a great time to be a Nintendo fan and 2018 is off to a fantastic start!