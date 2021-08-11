Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Officially Adds Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails

SEGA has announced that Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails are both being added to the upcoming video game Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as playable characters. The announcement follows previous leaks and teases that Sonic would come to the video game in addition to the reveal that Jet Set Radio's Beat would feature as a playable character. It's unclear what other special guest characters might be revealed next, but given that there is still a couple of months before Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania releases on October 5th, SEGA could very well still have an impressive roster to share piece by piece in the near future.

As expected, it would seem that Super Monkey Banana Mania will have players collect gold rings while running around as Sonic or Tails. SEGA had previously revealed that players would collect spray paint cans while playing as Jet Set Radio's Beat, so it seems that all of the playable guest characters in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will have their very own specially designed goodies to grab in levels. You can check out what Sonic and Tails look like in action below:

SEEEGA! Sonic the Hedgehog and Miles "Tails" Prower are rolling into Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as playable characters, free and unlockable on all platforms through normal gameplay at launch! 🔵🟠💨#SuperMonkeyBall #BananaMania #SonicTheHedgehog #Sonic30th #SMB20th pic.twitter.com/bFP9Lqx24W — Super Monkey Ball (@SuperMonkeyBall) August 11, 2021

As noted above, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is set to release for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 5th. It will cost $39.99 on consoles and $29.99 on PC. A Digital Deluxe version will cost $49.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Super Monkey Ball franchise right here.

What do you think about the reveal of Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails being added to Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania? Are you looking forward to the release of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania in October? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!