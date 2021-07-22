Super Monkey Ball Fan Makes Bizarre SEGA Mashup Meme With Sonic Forces

✖

The Super Monkey Ball team is having fun with some of the memes around their new Sonic crossover. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is rolling to Nintendo Switch in October and SEGA’s favorite hedgehog will be present. A lot of fans have begun joking that all this crossover business will lead to a weird game where it truly all blends together. (Let’s all just ignore SEGA All-Stars Racing for just one second.) The idea of a Sonic Forces with Monkey Ball is just too silly not to smile at. During the development of the latest title in the series, it encountered some leaks that tipped off fans early. But, the Super Monkey Ball team is leaning into it with some of these jokes on Twitter. What was considered to be a nice surprise during the E3 Nintendo Direct has blossomed into a very anticipated game for owners of the system. Check out the post right here.

Please stop the leaks! 🙈 https://t.co/PNGKPiGUq1 — Super Monkey Ball (@SuperMonkeyBall) July 21, 2021

"We’re thrilled to announce a new Super Monkey Ball at the same time as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of this beloved series," Toshihiro Nagoshi, SEGA Creative Director and creator of Super Monkey Ball, said during the summer announcement. "Everyone’s support, especially fans overseas, has been a big encouragement to the development team over the years. We can’t wait to reintroduce the rich world of Super Monkey Ball to a new audience."

"I’m so excited to finally share this news with AiAi fans around the world," added Masao Shirosaki, Producer/Director of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, as part of the same announcement. "It’s an honor to be a part of such an iconic series with 20 years of history. Super Monkey Ball’s charm and playfulness is deeply rooted in its DNA, and we’re eager for our fans to experience the joy and wonder of the newest adventure."

The press information from Sega describes the game, “Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania includes new character models, upgraded textures, redesigned levels and stages, a new photo mode, and other new features like "immersive comic book-style storytelling, 4-player local coop, online challenges, and leaderboards.”

Are you excited for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania? Let us know down in the comments!