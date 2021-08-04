Jet Set Radio's Beat Added to Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

✖

Beat from the iconic Dreamcast video game Jet Set Radio is officially being added to the upcoming video game Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, SEGA announced today. The video game is set to release on October 5th for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, and while SEGA has not revealed much in the way of further details it was also announced that Beat is just the first in a series of "several iconic guest characters" that will be available in the video game.

According to the announcement, Beat will be available as a special playable character at launch and will feature his iconic design in a more-compact way. Also, as he moves around the worlds of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania he will collect spray paint cans rather than the traditional bananas like it would normally be for other characters. It seems likely that any of the other aforementioned guest characters would also have their own special additions.

You can check out the trailer for Beat in the game below:

Let's get scratchin'! Beat from Dreamcast classic Jet Set Radio is coming to Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania as a playable character, free and unlockable on all platforms through normal gameplay at launch! 🎨#SuperMonkeyBall #BananaMania #JetSetRadio pic.twitter.com/dRwoIwVkdk — SEGA (@SEGA) August 4, 2021

"I’m so excited to finally share this news with AiAi fans around the world," said Masao Shirosaki, Producer/Director of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, as part of the initial announcement for the video game earlier this year. "It’s an honor to be a part of such an iconic series with 20 years of history. Super Monkey Ball’s charm and playfulness is deeply rooted in its DNA, and we’re eager for our fans to experience the joy and wonder of the newest adventure."

As noted above, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is set to release for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 5th. It will cost $39.99 on consoles and $29.99 on PC. A Digital Deluxe version will cost $49.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Super Monkey Ball franchise right here.

What do you think about the reveal of Jet Set Radio's beating being added to Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania? Are you looking forward to the release of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania in October? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!