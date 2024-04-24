Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Trailer Highlights New Multiplayer Battle Modes

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is just a couple months away, and Sega has been slowly peeling back the skin to reveal more details. This morning, the company revealed an all-new trailer for the game, which highlights the multiplayer Battle mode. As previously revealed, Battle mode will allow up to 16 players to compete online. Unfortunately, just 2 people will be able to compete locally, but players will be able to fill the rest of the slots with bots. In total, there will be five different Battle modes: Race, Banana Hunt, Ba-Boom!, Goal Rush, and Robot Smash.

Some of these modes are pretty self-explanatory; Banana Hunt has players seeking out as many bananas as they can find before time expires, while Race has players competing to reach the final goal first. Goal Rush is a team-based mode where players work together to get through as many goals as possible to score points and make the goal reflect their team color. Robot Smash is also team-based, with two teams competing to do the most damage against enemy robots. Last but not least, Ba-Boom! is basically Monkey Ball's take on Hot Potato, with players trying to pass bombs off to their opponents and not be left holding one. Players not holding a bomb after time runs out will get points, and there are 5 rounds in total.

The new Battle mode trailer for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble can be found below.

Appealing Item Boxes

As can be seen around the video's 00:31 mark, the game will feature item boxes, which contain items that can be used against your opponents. In this case, the player can be seen getting a Banana Peel item which can make players slip and fall. That's kind of a no-brainer for a game about a bunch of monkeys, but there's also a bat that can send opponents flying, a missile, and a heavy ball, which makes the targeted player move more slowly. Some characters will even have unique items! While Battle mode is restricted to 2 players locally, the campaign's co-op mode can be enjoyed by up to 4 players both locally and online, so Banana Rumble should have a lot of different ways to play together.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Release Date and Platform

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble will be available June 25th, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. At this time, Sega has not revealed if the game will be a true Switch exclusive, like last year's Disney Illusion Island, or a timed exclusive on the platform like the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate. Whatever the case might be, fans of the Sega franchise will only have the option of playing Banana Rumble on Switch when it comes out.

Are you looking forward to Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble? What do you think of these multiplayer options? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!