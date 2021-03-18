Super Nintendo World Officially Opens

✖

After months of delays, Universal Studios Japan finally held the official grand opening ceremony for Super Nintendo World today, March 18th. The theme park is set to be just the first in a line of them across various Universal Studios locations, though it seems like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has significantly delayed construction elsewhere in the world. Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto attended the grand opening as did Universal Parks & Resorts Chairman and CEO Tom Williams and Universal Studios Japan President and CEO J.L. Bonnier.

Super Nintendo World, if you are not familiar, is a multi-level theme park featuring rides and attractions largely themed to the Mario franchise with Bowser's Castle, Mario Kart, and a Yoshi ride, among others, all available from the start. Thanks to early previews of the park, we've already seen plenty of videos and photos from it, and more should start flooding in now that it is open to the public.

"Super Nintendo World brings the world of Mario games to life," a statement on the grand opening from Miyamoto reads. "The moment you enter the park, you will be amazed at how real everything feels. But that’s not all. The creative team at Universal has not only done a great job recreating the Mushroom Kingdom, but they have also made some amazing rides. For the Mario Kart ride in particular, the teams at Universal and Nintendo worked closely together to build something that’s never been seen before, by combining our extensive industry knowledge and utilizing cutting-edge technology. I am excited for fans of all ages to experience the world of Mario in all-new ways."

As noted above, Super Nintendo World is now officially open at Universal Studios Japan. The theme park had previously been set to having its grand opening on February 4th before being delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic once again. While this is the first of these, Super Nintendo World is eventually expected to expand across the majority of the Universal Studios parks, including in the United States. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming theme park right here.

