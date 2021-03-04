Super Nintendo World: Orlando Park Opening Reportedly Delayed to 2025

✖

In case you somehow missed it, Universal Studios has resumed construction on the Orlando resort's Epic Universe. The exact details of everything that the new Epic Universe park will include remain vague, but it is understood that the park will include its own version of Super Nintendo World when it does eventually open. According to a new report in the wake of construction resuming, Universal now expects to have the grand opening for the area in early 2025, roughly two years after the previously expected opening in 2023.

More specifically, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings reportedly told the Orlando Sentinel that the company had "told him the park’s grand opening is planned for early 2025." Given the pause in construction and now whatever time necessary it will take to ramp construction back up, this isn't entirely surprising. It's also not the first delay we've seen relating to a Super Nintendo World park, as the one at Universal Studios Japan also ended up delaying its grand opening.

BREAKING: Universal's Epic Universe is back! https://t.co/sLQMWL5f1h — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) March 3, 2021

"After careful consideration of all aspects of the current situation, Universal Studios Japan is postponing the grand opening of its new 'SUPER NINTENDO WORLD' until after the state of emergency for Osaka prefecture, issued yesterday, is lifted," Universal Studios Japan announced back in January. "Also during the state of emergency, we will set additional capacity limitations in accordance with the government and the local authorities’ guidelines."

As noted above, Super Nintendo World had previously been set to having its grand opening in Universal Studios Japan back in early February. At this point, there is no definitive date for it to open. While this is the first of these, Super Nintendo World is eventually expected to expand across the majority of the Universal Studios parks, including in the United States at the Orlando park and elsewhere. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming theme park right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Super Nintendo World so far? Do you think Super Nintendo World will open in Orlando in 2025? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!