Super Nintendo World On Track To Open in 2020

Super Nintendo World is still a thing, it’s still coming, and it’s still on track to release in 2020.

The news comes way none other than via Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, who confirmed the attraction is still poised to be open in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics during a recent financial call.

“Theme park development with Universal Parks & Resorts is underway. Construction on the ‘Super Nintendo World’ area at Universal Studios Japan is to open in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.”

For those that don’t know: Super Nintendo World is a themed area under construction in Universal Studios Japan that will celebrate Nintendo’s heritage with the likes of Mario and more. The attraction was first announced back in 2015, but didn’t begin development until June 2017. At the time, Nintendo and Universal Studios planned on construction being complete and the area opened in time for Tokyo’s 2020 Summer Olympics, which is surely to bring in a large amount of tourists from all over the world, especially North America and Europe.

The 351 million dollar project is said to be in similar scale to Universal’s investment in the Harry Potter franchise, which has been paying off for it big time. Further, the initiative is partially the result of Nintendo looking to broaden its business beyond games and promote its IP in new ways. And what better way to do that then by making a Yoshi rollercoaster?

Developments on the construction of Super Nintendo World have been pretty scarce, but it seems everything has gone smoothly if the attraction is still on its initial schedule set almost two years ago. Further, Universal Studios is expected still to bring the attraction to its Hollywood and Orlando locations eventually.

Specifics, like, the size of the space, what rides and attractions it will have, and what Nintendo franchises will be represented, largely haven’t been divulged, though we do know there will be a Mario Kart ride, naturally. However, given that 2020 is only next year, we should start hearing more about Super Nintendo World and its innards soon.

