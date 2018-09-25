Super Rare Games’ Mutant Mudds Collection Does Physical Nintendo Switch Release Justice

Last month, we talked with the team over at Super Rare Games, a new company looking to spruce up the physical gaming market with a number of Nintendo Switch releases. So far, it’s gotten its schedule off on the right foot with a number of indie titles, including N++, Worms WMD and The Adventure Pals, among several others.

And to give us an idea of what exactly it has to offer with its releases, Super Rare was kind enough to send over a copy of Mutant Mudds Collection, one of its latest releases. It’s a re-release of the hit compilation from Atooi, featuring three games in one cartridge, including a Super Challenge mode that’s perfect for challengers, as well as a new puzzle game, Mudd Blocks.

So how does this release fare? Let’s take a look at the package.

What’s Included In the Package?

Like all Super Rare Games releases, Mutant Mudds Collection comes with a slipcase that houses the game, along with a full-color game manual, a set of trading cards and, of course, the game on a cartridge. There’s also a Super Rare sticker included for good measure.

It’s a pretty simple package, but one that covers gamers’ needs for the most part. It’s a nicely produced package, with strong packaging housing the game and colorful, animated design that really brings the game’s unlikely hero to life, complete with water cannon in hand.

As for the trading cards, there’s a set of four, featuring characters and items from the game, including a Water Sprite and Grannie, the character your young hero comes across over the course of the game, since she offers to lend a hand.

The manual is very well made as well, with beautiful print on each page that really pops and slips easily into the case, so you don’t have to worry about bending any of the pages.

Overall, this is a terrific package for those of you that aren’t content with the typical game download.

And What About the Games?

What’s included in Mutant Mudds Collection? Well, first off, you get Mutant Mudds Deluxe, a side scrolling adventure in which you take on invading Mudd enemies from another planet, using a water cannon and backpack to get across wide gaps and shoot them into oblivion.

Atooi’s game is fashioned like a classic 8-bit platformer, right down to its retro-style tunes and enjoyable visuals. Whether you’re playing on the big-screen or enjoying on the go in handheld mode, it really pops to life. You can also jump in and out of the screen at certain points, thanks to three dimensions of gameplay with platforms in the front, back and middle of each stage. You can see how this works in the trailer below.

The second game included is Mutant Mudds Super Challenge. It offers more of the same, but with much more challenging level design that really tests your skills. We’re talking smaller platforms, more dangerous enemies and more. Don’t step up to this unless you beat the first game, just so you have the skills needed to survive.

Finally, there’s Mudd Blocks, a variation of the classic block-stacking puzzle game. In it, you’ll use water bombs to clear away dirty blocks from a playfield — or you can even turn them against themselves if you’re cunning enough. There are a number of good modes with this game, and you can also team up with a buddy and play in either co-op or versus mode.

Overall, Mutant Mudds Collection is an entertaining package, and a worthy investment if you’re looking to add it to your library from Super Rare. You can order your own copy here, but hurry — only 4,000 are being made in all!

(Disclaimer: A review copy was provided by the publisher.)