Super Smash Bros. Creator Reveals Why Death Stranding Is So Special

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is competing against Death Stranding for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2019 later this month, but this isn’t stopping Super Smash Bros. creator and long-time director Masahiro Sakurai from praising the latest game from Hideo Kojima, which hit PS4 last month and is set to hit PC sometime next year.

According to Sakurai, not many games manage to be truly original while also be interesting in the way Death Stranding does. While the director is willing to admit the game isn’t for everyone, it personally got its hooks in him, so much so that he would lose track of time while playing. Further, according to Sakurai, the game is built very well, which is extra noteworthy given how quickly it was made. According to the Nintendo director, it’s rare for a game to take new ideas and mix it with its story and gameplay so well.

Sakurai continued, noting that playing the game reminded him just how talented Hideo Kojima is, and how the title has left many developers in the Japanese game development scene shocked and amazed with just how innovative and pioneering it is.

Of course, there’s also some things Sakurai didn’t love, like the small text and some of the game’s interfaces. Also, like everyone, Sakurai suggests the game is maybe just a little bit too rocky. However, by and large, it sounds like Sakurai loves the game, like we did here at ComicBook.

“The nucleus of Death Stranding is its slow burning story that brews classic sci-fi with old weird fiction on top of foundational ideas and perspectives redolent of writers and visionaries like Kobo Abe and Franz Kafka,” reads our official review of the game. “Similar to Metal Gear Solid, the story of Death Stranding is a complicated multi-layered narrative that will make you feel lost, but never loses you, and pays back your patience with mind-shattering revelations and remarkable interweaving of personal, intimate moments with an exploration of life’s biggest questions. And the vehicle to all of this is Kojima’s signature style of storytelling, which evokes his past work, but also evolves it.”

Source: Famitsu via DualShockers