‘Super Smash Bros.’ Nintendo Switch Bundle Leaked

Nintendo has been all aboard the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate hype train as of late. Along with revealing new characters to the game, the company has also introduced a number of items, including a GameCube controller and a limited edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which is available both separately and as part of an Ultimate Bundle. But it looks like, somewhere down the line, it’ll be introducing a system and game bundle as well.

A French retailer by the name of Carrefour has apparently listed a special Nintendo Switch package that features the game, along with a limited edition system and JoyCon controller setup. You can see the image below, tweeted out by Tripy73.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Je n’ai pas pour habitude de relayer les rumeurs mais, si cette image s’avère exacte, on dirait que nintendo tient là un carton de ventes pour noël 😱 pic.twitter.com/lElquTXoLl — Hamster Joueur, bons plans jeux vidéo (@hamsterjoueur) August 25, 2018

The image is very hard to make out, but from the looks of it, the system will come with what appears to be a system and JoyCon controllers that feature the Smash Bros. cast, coming together for a fight.

Nintendo hasn’t said anything about a bundle yet, but this wouldn’t be a total shock. Earlier this year, the publisher noted that it has several bundles in mind for the holiday season, and not making one for Smash would be a missed opportunity. And we’ve seen systems dedicated to special game releases in the past, including Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey. However, this marks the first time that both the JoyCon controllers and the system would have a matching custom design, instead of just the usual colored dock.

It’s unknown if this bundle is just intended for international markets (like the current collector’s edition with the game and the GameCube controller and adapter, though that could be U.S. bound as well), but more than likely we’ll see an announcement around October, with pre-orders to follow shortly thereafter.

It’s a good way to get the Switch into more homes, not to mention an ideal opportunity for fans to upgrade their current systems and maybe make it a nice holiday gift for themselves. We’ll let you know once Nintendo confirms the details.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on Dec. 7 for Nintendo Switch.